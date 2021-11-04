Northern Trust Corp Purchases 5,427 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,338,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $29,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE AKR opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

