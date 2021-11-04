Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,421 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $30,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,185,000 after buying an additional 107,574 shares during the period.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

HCAT stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $516,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,126 shares of company stock worth $7,811,567. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.