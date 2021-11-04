Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,275 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $15,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 21.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

