Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 10,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRAA opened at $44.04 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PRA Group by 451.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 116,563 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

