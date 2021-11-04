Leah A. Goff Sells 2,250 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $532,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WINA opened at $248.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $902.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $165.82 and a 1 year high of $251.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.
About Winmark
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.
