Leah A. Goff Sells 2,250 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $532,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WINA opened at $248.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $902.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $165.82 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Get Winmark alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Winmark by 16.4% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 17.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.