Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.