ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $634,440.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00.

ResMed stock opened at $268.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

