Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.57 ($40.67).

ETR:JEN opened at €34.26 ($40.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €20.02 ($23.55) and a 1-year high of €33.82 ($39.79).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

