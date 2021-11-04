Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ATUUF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Altura Energy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Altura Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

