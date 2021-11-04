Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO Sells $695,700.00 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $331,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

