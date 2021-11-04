Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $956,160.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $157.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.33 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.