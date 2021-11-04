ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a 1-year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1-year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.