Northern Trust Corp Has $30.78 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 245,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $30,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,211 shares of company stock worth $5,723,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

