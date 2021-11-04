PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of PTC Therapeutics worth $31,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,339,000 after acquiring an additional 409,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after acquiring an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after acquiring an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PTCT opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

