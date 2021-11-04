Northern Trust Corp Sells 362,383 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $31,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS stock opened at $112.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its 200-day moving average is $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 in the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.