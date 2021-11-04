LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,195 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $390,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $53.42.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

