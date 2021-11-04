IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IDEX by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $230.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.07. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $176.62 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

