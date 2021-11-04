NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 109.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

