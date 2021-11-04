Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

