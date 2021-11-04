Raymond James Lowers Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target to $31.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,073.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 116,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,314 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

