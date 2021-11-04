Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CODI opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

