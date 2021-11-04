Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €24.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.50 ($26.47).

FRA:FNTN opened at €23.02 ($27.08) on Wednesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.31.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

