Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has €41.00 ($48.24) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of €40.00 ($47.06).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBKDY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.31.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

