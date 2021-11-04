Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HSBC (HSBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2021 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2021 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/26/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/22/2021 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2021 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/14/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/17/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 119.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

