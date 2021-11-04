Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $765,000 Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,498 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after buying an additional 702,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 567,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 176,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 933,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 863,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORC. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $687.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

