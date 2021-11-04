Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $17,758,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $73,325,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $170,272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $57,642,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNT opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

