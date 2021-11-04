Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $673,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

