Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 26,781 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,781 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

