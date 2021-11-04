Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $612,000 Stock Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $11.70 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

MITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a report on Sunday, October 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.