Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

