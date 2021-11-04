LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

