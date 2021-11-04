LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 757,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 125,628 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.