Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $328.40, but opened at $360.22. Gartner shares last traded at $356.18, with a volume of 6,815 shares.
The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.
Several analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
About Gartner (NYSE:IT)
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
