Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,866 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $7,322,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,561,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.