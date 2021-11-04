Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 32,039 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SD opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,257.26 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

