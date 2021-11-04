LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 81.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.