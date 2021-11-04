LPL Financial LLC Purchases 44,240 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

