Stifel Financial Corp Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 470,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 70,955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

COPX stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.