Stifel Financial Corp Has $868,000 Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of G-III Apparel Group worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

