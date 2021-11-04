Analyzing ON (NYSE:ONON) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

ON (NYSE:ONON) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ON and Deckers Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON N/A N/A N/A Deckers Outdoor 15.33% 30.04% 18.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ON and Deckers Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 1 1 7 0 2.67 Deckers Outdoor 0 2 10 0 2.83

ON presently has a consensus price target of $35.78, indicating a potential downside of 6.95%. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus price target of $462.55, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than ON.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ON and Deckers Outdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Deckers Outdoor $2.55 billion 4.44 $382.58 million $13.47 30.31

Deckers Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than ON.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats ON on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer. The UGG Brand segment offers a line of premium footwear, apparel, and accessories. The HOKA Brand segment sells footwear and apparel that offers enhanced cushioning and inherent stability with minimal weight, originally designed for ultra-runners. The Teva Brand segment focuses on the sport sandal and modern outdoor lifestyle category, such as sandals, shoes, and boots. The Sanuk Brand segment originated in Southern California surf culture and has emerged into a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories. The Other Brands segment includes the Koolaburra by UGG brand. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of retail stores and e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Douglas B. Otto in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

