Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns Hold Rating from Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.36.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $134.87 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $128.61 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.