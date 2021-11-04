Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $20.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on F. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 235,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.