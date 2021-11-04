TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $125.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.35.

NYSE TFII opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,158,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

