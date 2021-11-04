Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $100.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. Daimler has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

