Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CLVS opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $555.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

