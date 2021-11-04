Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $85.82 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

