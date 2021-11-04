Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.25.

FLGT stock opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

