Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.64.

EXAS stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $85.82 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

