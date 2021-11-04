Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $36,952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Century Communities by 121.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 129,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Century Communities by 168.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Century Communities by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 314,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 91,651 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

