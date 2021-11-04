Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $81,000 Stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 268.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSD opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

